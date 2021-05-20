Grafton boys lacrosse defeats Westborough to remain undefeated

The 5-foot-3 Frongillo has been breathtaking for the Blue Raiders, posting 27.3 points per game to help Hopedale to a 12-0 mark and earn the status of the Hometeam Girls’ Basketball Player of the Year. Frongillo, who also had per-game averages of 3.5 assists, 3.1 steals and 3.6 rebounds per game, led Central Mass. in scoring for the second straight season. She is second all-time in scoring at Hopedale with 1,589 career points. Frongillo was a two-time Player of the Year in the Dual Valley Conference and would have been again as a junior if the format wasn’t shifted from leagues to pods due to the pandemic. Frongillo is already committed to Bryant University. Frongillo enjoys movies and drawing in her spare time and one day hopes to play professional basketball and eventually get into coaching. She is the daughter of Bill and Susan Frongillo of Hopedale.