Grafton boys lacrosse defeats Westborough to remain undefeated
WESTBOROUGH – In their first away game of the season, May 13, the Grafton High School boys lacrosse team charged past Westborough High School with a commanding 16-5 win. Westborough started the game strong, with two solo goals from Cooper Armstrong helping the Rangers take a 2-0 lead with two minutes remaining in the first quarter. Before the quarter could end however, Grafton’s Colin Thornton scored his first goal of the night with only three seconds remaining on the clock.www.communityadvocate.com