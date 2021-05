The Mandalorian has been easily one of the biggest things in Star Wars since the debut of Star Wars: The Force Awakens. The Disney+ series has changed the way we watch television shows, and it is only two seasons in. Of course, with a hit show like this, there are plenty of collectibles to obtain and some fans might not know where to start. For Revenge of the 5th, we wanted to celebrate Star Wars the way we know how through collectibles, and we have picked some of the best The Mandalorian collectibles around. We are starting off simple and sweet with Hasbro and their incredible Vintage and Retro Collection figures. Quite a few of the hit characters have made it to the 3.75" format like Greef Karga, The Child, The Armorer, Din Djarin, and Mando in his Beskar armor. Each figure is priced at only $12.99, which many to choose from and can be found here.