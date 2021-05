This team continues to win games in ‘Change on the Fly’. Last time on The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, the team still hadn’t forgiven Evan for lying to them. When the power went out at The Ice Palace, Bombay showed the team a new place to practice. They were hesitant at first, and so was Alex. Yet the experience helped most of the team forgive Evan and they learned a few new moves too. Thanks to this unusual practice they team ended up winning another game. Now the winning streak for this team continues in ‘Change on the Fly’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.