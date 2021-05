I am willing to bet there is absolutely nothing I can put in one sentence that creates greater division or interest in reading than that headline above. In January 2020, I wrote a three-part series about how important it was that the current beef checkoff come to a halt. The reason was not because I am anti-checkoff but rather because I am leery of the federal government. We had a sympathetic White House with the Trump administration and the ability to maneuver a well-intended checkoff was a real possibility. Now, it is a total disaster and, in my opinion, we must act immediately.