The proponents of the recall efforts filed the proof of publication and the draft petitions for Supervisors Chimenti, Moty, and Rickert on May 13, 2021. After review of the documents filed, it has been determined that the recall proponents have complied or substantially complied with the requirements imposed by Elections Code sections 11020 and 11022 when they published their notices of intention on May 6 and 7, 2021.