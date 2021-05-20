Rob Phillips: Even on short notice, anglers jump at the chance to land a spring chinook

The best angling information from area experts. ■ Pennsylvania record: Bait shop owner Kirk Rudzinski was yellow perch fishing with a friend about a month ago, working the waters of Lake Erie to the east of the downtown center of the city of Erie in the afternoon. The approach was vintage perch fishing — anchored boat, emerald shiners for bait, braided line, a pair of hooks, and the search for active schools of the Great Lakes delicacy. The pair moved the boat once the fishing slowed, and as evening fell, the 63-year-old Rudzinski felt a stout pull and assumed he had a fish on each hook, the coveted perch “double”. Once he saw it was a single fish, Rudzinski called for the net and his friend scooped up the huge perch. They put it on ice and fished for another 90 minutes or so before returning to the boat ramp and getting an official weight on the certified scale at Rudzinski's bait shop. It weighed in at 2.98 pounds, measured 16 7/8 inches, and had a girth of 14 inches. Since Pennsylvania record fish rules call for rounding the weight up to the nearest ounce, Rudzinski's fish goes in the books at an even three pounds. The previous state record yellow perch weighed two pounds, 14 ounces and was caught in nearby Presque Isle Bay in 2016. The Ohio record yellow perch was caught in the Ohio waters of Lake Erie, a 2.86-pound fish caught by David Berg of Mentor in April of 2016.