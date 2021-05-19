newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Makeup

10 New Beauty Products That Are Actually Worth the Hype, According to Our Editor

By BETH GILLETTE
theeverygirl.com
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleYou can expect new beauty products to hit the market just about daily. New brands, new collaborations, new projects—beauty news has a lot to report on, and we haven’t even touched on the new products hitting stores every day. But with all this newness, you can expect most of them won’t actually inspire us. How are we to know what to buy when we’re inundated with new things all the time? The answer cannot be to buy everything in sight (as much as I wish it could).

theeverygirl.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Mercier
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hair Products#Beauty Products#Beauty Brands#Newness#Beauty News#Natural Beauty#Organic Makeup#Product Designer#Yina#East Asian#Korean Beauty#The Tinted Moisturizer#Everyday Humans#Loli#Skincare#Fat Mascara Podcast#Gimmicks#Taste#Shimmer#Graphic Designer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Makeup
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
Related
MakeupPosted by
Womanly Live

Our Pick: The Best Holy-Grail Beauty Products To Try

The beauty verse is blessed with plenty of new products dropping in at astonishing speeds. However, some formulas leave a lasting impression, promising mind-blowing and transformative results. Upgrading our beauty collection with new releases is always fun, but stocking up on our cult faves is never a bad idea. Some...
Skin CareRefinery29

10 Sunscreens Refinery29 Beauty Editors Actually Recommend

Sunscreen is the foundation of the skin-care equivalent of the food pyramid. It's the one product experts say you absolutely need (apologies to our beloved brow gels and face serums), but it's also the most divisive among people who use it. SPF has a long-standing reputation for being unflattering, uncomfortable, and just another beauty chore, despite being critical for protecting our skin from the sun.
Appareltheeverygirl.com

Need Outfit Inspo? Here’s What Our Editors Are Actually Wearing Right Now

If you caught all of our editors in a room together, it would take a matter of seconds to get a good feel for all of our personal style. Kelly is always effortlessly chic in minimal neutrals, Beth would be fearlessly wearing a combination of bright colors (with a coordinating eye look, of course)—how different each of our taste is has always been a staple of our office.
MakeupPosted by
StyleCaster

ColourPop’s Barbie Collection Will Transport You Back To The ’90s In The Best Way Possible

The nolstagia is strong with this one! Whether you grew up obsessed with Barbies or started to appreciate the campy esthetic as you got older (like me), ColourPop’s Barbie collection is perfect to be your spring and summer makeup. Seriously, if you’re anything like me and you’re obsessed with the “pink eye” makeup trend and will never let it go, this collection is right up your alley. And the packaging is iconic.
Skin CarePosted by
whowhatwear

I Asked Our Editors to Choose Their #1 Tatcha Product—Here Are Their Favorites

There are certain brands whose fans are so dedicated and enthusiastic that they reach cult status. Clean skincare brand Tatcha has reached this level (and then some). Inspired and informed by Japanese beauty practices, Tatcha works with scientists in Japan and the U.S. to create gentle, yet effective formulas. Incorporating the trinity of superfoods credited with Japanese longevity—green tea, rice, and algae—Tatcha focuses on clean, minimal formulas that are good for your skin.
MakeupPopSugar

Zara Is Launching Its First-Ever Beauty Collection on May 12, and It's Refillable

Zara has been our go-to fashion destination for chic and trendy pieces season after season, whether it's everyday jeans or stunning dresses. However, with its debut into bold and pigmented color cosmetics, Zara might be our new beauty destination, too. Launching on May 12, Zara's beauty collection aims to celebrate individuality where anyone — regardless of gender, age, skin color, or personal style — can use each product to their liking. Whether you lean playful and flirty, bold and creative, or timeless and simple, there's something for everyone.
Skin Carecamillestyles.com

Honestly, These 7 Skincare Tools Are Actually Worth the Money

It’s no secret that the beauty industry is oversaturated with products that insist they can treat every known skincare concern under the sun. For that reason alone, it can be hard to figure out what beauty products are actually worth investing your hard-earned money in. And when you factor in the amount of research it takes to find the products that really work for your skin (and its needs), the pressure of putting together a routine seems pretty daunting. That’s why we’ve put together a list of the best skincare tools that will actually deliver on their promises.
Makeupgetthegloss.com

Zara makeup: what’s the new beauty collection actually like?

Landing on 12 May and priced from £3.99, we had a sneak peek at Zara's colour-led makeup collection. We’re already *very* into Zara’s candles and fragrances (the Jo Malone collection in particular) so when news landed of Zara’s first full beauty collection (complete with 130 different colours) we were chomping at the bit. We were suitably impressed by Zara’s lipstick collection back in 2019, so had high hopes for the new Zara makeup.
MakeupAllure

Urban Decay Is Launching an Official Prince Makeup Collection

The musician's estate bestowed a huge honor on the brand with a very rare collaboration. Allure has all the exclusive details. Dig, if you will, a picture of a Prince-inspired makeup collection. Smoky eyeliners, velvety eye shadows, setting powder, and more find a home in gilded leather packaging — all doused in his signature purple and emblazoned with the "Love Symbol," of course. Thanks to Urban Decay and Damaris Lewis, a model and dancer who worked closely with the late musician, that vision has become a reality… for now.
Skin CareEssence

I Tried Fenty Skin's New Buzzed-About Body Cream To See If It's Really Worth The Hype

I have chronic dry skin, but this new formula changed everything. It doesn’t matter if it’s the dead of the winter or 97 degrees out, being moisturized is a top priority for me. In the house, working out, going to the grocery store—soft skin is a must wherever I go. However, since the beginning of the pandemic I’ve been struggling trying to find a formula that’s hyrdrating enough to nourish every crack and crevice of the skin. With the world opening back up, I was in desperate need of a body moisturizer that would last all-day regardless of temperature, penetrating my skin and not leaving me greasy. Fenty Skin, being the beauty saviors they are, heard my plea, and announced the Butta Drop Whipped Oil Body Cream right in time for summer.
MakeupGrazia

Face, Meet Zara's First Full Make-up Collection!

At long last, Zara is moving into the make-up market, with its first fully comprehensive beauty collection hitting virtual and in-store shelves on 12 May – just in time to refresh our re-entry make-up bags. Not a brand to do things by halves, the collection (which has been a lengthy 18 months in the making) is going all-out, with an incredible 130 colours in the launch line-up (and so much more to come). ‘It’s a complete collection for eyes, lips, face and nails, and it’s made with the highest-performing ingredients, with cruelty-free, clean formulas and refillable packaging,’ explains Diane Kendal, legendary make-up artist and the creative director of Zara Beauty.
Skin CareRefinery29

4 Ways To Achieve Smooth Skin, According To Beauty Experts

What can I do to improve my skin texture? I’m pretty good with my skincare and have a routine that I stick to, but I still have a lot of scarring left from past breakouts and some kind of bumpy texture on several patches of my face. Makeup never looks as good as I want it to, and I’m not sure the skincare is doing much to change it. Please help!
Makeuppurewow.com

3 Women Tested COVERGIRL’s First Clean Mascara and the Results Might Surprise You

When a brand-new product from a beloved brand hits the scene (or rather, our mailboxes), it doesn’t take much for us to immediately put it to the test. Which was exactly the case with COVERGIRL Lash Blast Clean Volume Mascara—a new clean, cruelty-free formula that just recently hit shelves, making COVERGIRL the first drugstore brand to breach the category. And at $8 a pop, no less. (Let’s hear it for affordable clean products!)
Hair Carethethreetomatoes.com

Budget Beauty: Drugstore Hair Products

I went back to the drugstore this week and picked up some new and familiar hairstyling products and tools that really work! Drugstore products have come such a long way, and now it is easier than ever to get that salon look using clean products without breaking the bank!. Product...
MakeupPosted by
E! News

16 Trendy and Unique Beauty Products Worth Every Single Penny

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Like fashion, beauty has the power to whisk...
Shoppinggoodhousekeeping.com

11 Most Popular Products of April 2021, According to Our Readers

Each month at Good Housekeeping, we round up the best gifts on the market, report on top trends of the season, and put both new and trusted products to the test in the esteemed Good Housekeeping Institute — and each month, our readers decide which items they want to spend their hard-earned cash on.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Glamour

Jenna Ortega Says This SPF Mist Is a Game-Changer If You Always Forget Sunscreen

All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Jenna Ortega admits she's struggled with a skincare routine in the past, so when she says she's been using a product every day for years, you a) immediately believe her, and b) know it must work. “I've been using Neutrogena's Pink Grapefruit Acne Wash since I was 13,” says the actress. “I have combination skin, but it doesn't dry out my skin, and it smells amazing.”