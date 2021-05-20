709 Big Bethel Rd, Hampton, VA 23666

Welcome home to beautiful wood flooring throughout except for the brand new kitchen flooring! Best of both worlds here with a double wide cement driveway leading to a large covered patio or carport, then drive through to large detached garage. You will love the front and rear yard which will feed you too by serving Asian pear, apple and persimmon. Enjoy the large full front porch and back yard privacy. This home has been lovingly taken care of and it shows. The current owner opened up the eat in kitchen and moved the laundry area into the home as they preferred more space in the living areas instead of another bedroom. If you wanted to put a wall back in you could. Easy I 64 access and all the primary schools are less than a mile away. Located in quiet R-!3 residential in home biz area south of Todd with ample street & off street parking for guests during BBQ. Think of the beautiful homemade apple pies to be had here. This home is made for easy relaxed living. Tile bath and kitchen back splash. Upgrades throughout the home including vinyl railing, windows, roof Garage , fruit trees etc. Call for your private showing.