MIAMI -- "Un paso más y llegamos." The Marlins on Monday morning unveiled their City Connect Series uniform, which honors the Cuban Sugar Kings’ legacy and influence on béisbol across Latin America with a modern twist. Developed and designed in partnership with Nike and MLB, the Marlins will debut the uniform this weekend during their three-game series against the Mets at loanDepot park. The club plans to wear the uniform at least once a month for the remainder of the 2021 season.