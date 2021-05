Listen up patriot fans…if you were hoping to see Tom Brady in what could be his final game ever in Gillette Stadium, one you better hurry up on your tickets and two, be ready to pay a fortune. The schedule was released Wednesday showing the Bucs will be visiting New England in week 4 on October 3rd. Tt will air on Sunday Night Football and will be Brady’s first meeting against the Patriots since he left to play for the Bucaneers last season. Tickets are selling up to $14-thousand dollars.