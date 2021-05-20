Nags Head – Sandra Louise Bamonte of Nags Head, NC, died unexpectedly early in the morning on May 14, 2021 at the age of 80. Sandy was born in New Hyde Park, New York on January 22, 1941. She met the love of her life in New York and together they raised four boys. Their family trips to the Outer Banks eventually became permanent as they settled in Nags Head. Sandy was the epitome of “I think I can, so I will.” From sledding at 78 years old to walking a mile faster than her grandchildren could, she was always willing to try it all. She was an amazing cook, her specialties being family handed down Italian recipes, phenomenal baker, avid quilter and knitter, and loved playing golf.