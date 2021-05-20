newsbreak-logo
Colorado State

Colorado Edition: The Associated Costs

 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleToday on Colorado Edition: We get the latest on the redistricting process in Colorado, a process magnified by the addition of an extra U.S. House Representative, and slowed down by the delayed 2020 Census count. We’ll also hear how Coloradans are responding to the ongoing violence in Palestine. Plus, we get a look at the high costs of cleaning up oil and gas wells in Colorado, abandoned by the companies that once operated them. And, we hear about local shake-ups in the oil and gas industry, and how it all fits into the rising price of fuel nationwide.

(Promoted by Colorado Pols) On this day in 1862, President Abraham Lincoln signed legislation to establish the U.S. Department of Agriculture and he later called it “The People’s Department.” Lincoln believed in a robust, agrarian system. Five days later he would sign The Homestead Act, bringing the opportunity of land ownership to over 400,000 families. Six weeks later he would sign The Morrill Act, establishing our land-grant university system to “benefit the agricultural and mechanical arts.”
Lumber price surge drives up Colorado construction costs

DENVER (AP) — A nationwide surge in lumber costs is affecting home buyers and homeowners in Colorado. Lumber prices are up 250% compared to a year ago, driving up home construction costs, according to economist Ali Wolf with the housing market research firm Zonda. Colorado already had some of the...
Montana OKs post-pandemic cocktails-to-go

(The Center Square) – Montana restaurants and bars that were able to sell cocktails to-go temporarily during the COVID-19 pandemic will be able to do so permanently now. Gov. Greg Gianforte recently signed House Bill 226 after the measure allowing curbside pickup of alcoholic beverages received bipartisan support in both the senate (where it passed 40-10) and the house (80-19).
San Juan Development Association celebrates Colorado’s 2021 Economic Development Week!

San Juan Development Association (SJDA) has been a staple in the Silverton and San Juan County Community for over 2 decades – but do you know what we do? Our mission is to enhance economic diversification by promoting collaboration, partnerships and trust between businesses, non-profits, and community priority projects. SJDA was founded in the early 2000s after local leaders realized the need…
Boulder iQ Chairman Named to Colorado BioScience Association Board of Directors

Colorado BioScience Association (CBSA) has named Jim Kasic, Boulder iQ founder and chairman, to its board of directors. Kasic will serve a three-year term on the 28-person board, which is comprised of representatives from Colorado’s biotechnology, medical device, diagnostic, pharmaceutical, ag bio, digital health, healthcare and research organizations. Members are selected for their leadership, and for their expertise in issues that impact Colorado’s life sciences community.
Israeli Strikes Kill Dozens, Topple Buildings In Gaza City. Senate Votes To Remove Philosophical Vaccine Exemption. By Bob Kinzel & The Associated Press • Apr 22, 2015. The Vermont Senate has voted to end the philosophical exemption some parents use to decline to have their children vaccinated. The legislation, which...
May 7 Morning Edition

— DIERSEN HEADLINE: Ever-increasingly, Democrats hint/imply/argue/shout that law enforcement officers are racists. https://abc7chicago.com/cpd-warrants-disproportionately-target-people-of-color-report/10589122/. DAILY HERALD. — Democrats appear set to betray citizens on fair legislative maps – Editorial. — GOP leaders again call out House Dems for redistricting ‘hypocrisy’ – GRACE BARBIC and SARAH MANSUR. — How do we define...
This is the Least Expensive Zip Code in North Dakota

The COVID-19 pandemic had devastating economic consequences in the United States, grinding entire industries to a halt. One sector that did not suffer, however, was real estate. Driven by the pandemic, existing home sales hit their highest level in nearly a decade and a half in 2020. The median home...
Schemmer elects two new members to the board of directors Matt Sutton Dan Kerns The Schemmer Associates Inc. (Schemmer), a local full-service architecture, engineering and construction field services consultant, announces the firm's shareholders have added Matt Sutton, PE, and Dan Kerns, AIA, to the Board of Directors. With more than 23 years of experience, Sutton manages Schemmer's Civil Engineering group. Kerns has 22 years of experience and is the Omaha Architecture Manager and Commercial Market Leader in the firm's Architecture Division. Sutton obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from South Dakota State University and a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Nebraska Omaha. He is a licensed Professional Engineer in Nebraska, Iowa, Arkansas, Idaho, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota and Texas. His professional experience includes project management and civil engineering for several Federal, State and Municipal agencies, as well as many private sector clients. Kerns holds a Bachelor of Science in Architecture and Masters of Architecture from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He is a licensed professional architect in Nebraska, Iowa, South Dakota, North Dakota and Illinois. His professional experience includes project management and architecture for several Commercial, Retail and Industrial market clients. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, Schemmer has regional offices in Lincoln, Nebraska; Des Moines and Council Bluffs, Iowa; Tulsa and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; and Sioux Falls, South Dakota. For more information, please visit our website at www.schemmer.com.
Montana Farm Bureau applauds Governor Gianforte for signing bills important to agriculture

The Montana Farm Bureau is applauding the Montana Legislature for passing, and Governor Gianforte for signing, bills important to agriculture into law. When the 67th Legislature came to a close April 29, many Montana Farm Bureau supported bills had been passed by the Legislature and were on their way to the Governor’s desk. The Governor has ten days upon arrival to his desk to either sign, veto, or allow bills to become law without his signature. Wasting no time, he signed three MFBF support bills on the last day, and previous to last day of the Legislative Session: Senate Bill 338 revises civil liberty laws; Senate Bill 307 revises liability limits on lawsuits for irrigation operators and House Bill 302, requires county approval to relocate bison.
Denver might buy more hotels for the homeless, city officials say

A homeless camp at Grant and 13th in Capitol Hill this week. (Aaron Kremer photo) The city of Denver's pending $7.85 million purchase of a hotel in northeast Denver last week likely won't be the last of its kind. Mayor Michael Hancock stood alongside Congresswoman Diana DeGette last...
Biden-Harris Administration Approves First Major Offshore Wind Project in U.S. Waters

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland and Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo have announced the approval of the construction and operation of the Vineyard Wind project — the first large-scale, offshore wind project in the United States. The Secretaries were joined in the announcement by labor leaders who have been working to ensure that the project is built and maintained by union labor.
The Idaho Boom

Idaho has recently been the fastest growing state in the country, with population growth of 2.1% last year. Of course it is easy to get high percentages on a small base, but the Idaho growth story is real. From 2018 to 2019, the most recent available data, Coeur d’Alene ranked 7th among all metro areas in population growth, Boise ranked 8th, and Idaho Falls ranked 18th.