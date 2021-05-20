Colorado Edition: The Associated Costs

Schemmer elects two new members to the board of directors Matt Sutton Dan Kerns The Schemmer Associates Inc. (Schemmer), a local full-service architecture, engineering and construction field services consultant, announces the firm's shareholders have added Matt Sutton, PE, and Dan Kerns, AIA, to the Board of Directors. With more than 23 years of experience, Sutton manages Schemmer's Civil Engineering group. Kerns has 22 years of experience and is the Omaha Architecture Manager and Commercial Market Leader in the firm's Architecture Division. Sutton obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from South Dakota State University and a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Nebraska Omaha. He is a licensed Professional Engineer in Nebraska, Iowa, Arkansas, Idaho, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota and Texas. His professional experience includes project management and civil engineering for several Federal, State and Municipal agencies, as well as many private sector clients. Kerns holds a Bachelor of Science in Architecture and Masters of Architecture from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He is a licensed professional architect in Nebraska, Iowa, South Dakota, North Dakota and Illinois. His professional experience includes project management and architecture for several Commercial, Retail and Industrial market clients. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, Schemmer has regional offices in Lincoln, Nebraska; Des Moines and Council Bluffs, Iowa; Tulsa and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; and Sioux Falls, South Dakota. For more information, please visit our website at www.schemmer.com.