• Kevin Harvick has 346 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts in a career that began on Oct. 23, 1999 at North Carolina Speedway in Rockingham. It was an inauspicious beginning for the then 23-year-old Harvick as he started 24th but finished 42nd after an engine failure just 34 laps into the 197-lap race. Twenty races later, however, Harvick scored the first of his 47 career Xfinity Series wins, leading 111 of 200 laps on July 29, 2000 at Gateway International Raceway in Madison, Illinois (now known as World Wide Technology Raceway).