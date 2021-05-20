CRIME WRAP

Detectives want your help to catch these UUMV suspects with this Corpus Christi Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week. At approximately 3:45 A.M. of March 29, 2021, two unknown subjects cut the chain to the front gate of a local business located on the 5000 block of Leopard and entered the lot. Surveillance video shows that the subjects moved the trailer/welder combo by hand out of the lot, onto the suspect vehicle. The suspects then attached the trailer to the hitch of the suspect truck and drove away, westbound towards NPID. The suspect truck is described as a red in color Ford Ranger.