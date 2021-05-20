newsbreak-logo
Law Enforcement

CRIME WRAP

 7 hours ago

Some people have been questioning 9 pm being the start time for the curfew, and whether anyone is actually out at that time. Well, so far, 75 people have been arrested for breaking curfew. One of them -- a 60-year-old man -- has been sentenced to SIX months in prison.

