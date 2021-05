A veteran of the Pacific War, this Balao class submarine was ideally suited to experiments with helicopters loaded with Marines. From the very early days of naval aviation, there have been attempts, some more successful than others, to operate fixed-wing aircraft, chiefly floatplanes, from submarines. By the time the helicopter had become an established part of air warfare, soon after World War II, the idea of any kind of aircraft-carrying submarines was essentially dead. But that didn’t stop the U.S. Navy from operating at least one helicopter from a submarine, during a remarkable series of trials aboard the USS Sealion in the mid-1950s.