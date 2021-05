John Surico writes about a planning opportunity that could restore the median of Park Avenue in Manhattan to its former prominence as a pedestrian promenade. "It has been a long time, but once it was possible and even fashionable to take a stroll through a far different Park Avenue, one with a green swath of lush lawn and shrubbery nearly 40 feet wide. It was the city’s first linear park, where pedestrians took precedence over cars and there were plenty of benches to take a break," according to Surico.