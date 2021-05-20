Treating With The Homeless Under The SOE

Following a muddy mountain trail somewhere in the Ecuadorian Andes, we’re slowly starting to realize we’re not going to get anywhere. It’s past seven PM, pitch-black dark, and the notorious Andean fog is so thick the visibility is almost zero; the next bigger village is a mere forty miles away, but, crawling along in second gear, it’ll take us hours. Already fatigued, soaking wet, and freezing, we push on regardless: having emerged from the dense, verdant green cloud forest with its narrow, washed-out dirt trails, we’ve come across a town we hoped we’d find a place to stay.