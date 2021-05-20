newsbreak-logo
Homeless

Treating With The Homeless Under The SOE

By Alicia Boucher
tv6tnt.com
 7 hours ago

You may remember the C-19 shelter at Riverside Plaza which was built to accommodate a larger amount of street dwellers in 2020 at the onset of the pandemic. The present COVID-19 surge and the State of Emergency are elements which place the homeless population in an even more vulnerable situation. The Ministry of Social Development has decided to hand over the keys for the shelter to the Mayor of Port of Spain, while also giving some advice pertaining to charitable deeds and the SoE.

