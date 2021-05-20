newsbreak-logo
Couple Waiting 2 weeks For Results

By Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh
tv6tnt.com
 7 hours ago

A Barrackpore couple has been in home isolation for the past two weeks after taking COVID-19 tests earlier this month. There's been no word on their results to date, but the couple tells reporter Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh, they have all the symptoms of the deadly virus which continued to intensify at home.

