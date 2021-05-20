newsbreak-logo
Diamondbacks Vs. Dodgers Game Preview: Clayton Kershaw Starts With Chance For Series Win

By Dodger Blue
chatsports.com
 13 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Los Angeles Dodgers are 6-1 on their current homestand and hand the ball to Clayton Kershaw with a chance to guarantee a series win against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Kershaw is coming off a season-high 11 strikeouts, but he was not pleased with allowing the Miami Marlins to climb back into the game after the Dodgers jumped out to a lead. “Not a whole lot of positives,” he said after the win.

