Diamondbacks Vs. Dodgers Game Preview: Clayton Kershaw Starts With Chance For Series Win
The Los Angeles Dodgers are 6-1 on their current homestand and hand the ball to Clayton Kershaw with a chance to guarantee a series win against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Kershaw is coming off a season-high 11 strikeouts, but he was not pleased with allowing the Miami Marlins to climb back into the game after the Dodgers jumped out to a lead. “Not a whole lot of positives,” he said after the win.www.chatsports.com