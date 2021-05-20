newsbreak-logo
Israel and Hamas agree Gaza truce, Biden pledges assistance

By Nidal al-Mughrabi, Dan Williams
Metro International
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGAZA/JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israel and Hamas will cease fire across the Gaza Strip border as of Friday, the United States said, bringing a potentially tenuous halt to the fiercest fighting in years. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said his security cabinet had voted unanimously in favour of a “mutual and...

