Video Debut: The Electric Ford F-150 Lightning Truck Shocks the World with a Low Price!

By Andre Smirnov
tfltruck.com
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to the ultimate guide for the all-new 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning. This is an all-electric pickup truck from Ford. It only comes as a crew cab with a short bed and 4×4. In this guide, you will find all of the specifications for the new Lightning EV – including a very surprising starting price for the base commercial version of the truck. This is a very significant new debut because it’s a mass-produced electric pickup that can also be affordable. Let’s dig in!

tfltruck.com
