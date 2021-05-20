newsbreak-logo
New Orleans, LA

Bayou Bar at the Pontchartrain Hotel resumes live music

By OffBeat Staff
offbeat.com
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleNestled on the ground floor of the Pontchartrain Hotel, the Bayou Bar is a casual tavern-style bar where music played an integral role in its storied past: both Frank Sinatra and Truman Capote spent many a night imbibing in the Garden District drinking den. It’s also the location where the New Orleans Saints franchise was christened in 1966. Now, the cozy bar is thrilled to announce that its popular live music program will return Wednesday through Saturday evenings from 7-10 p.m.

