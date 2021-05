Cowboys QB Dak Prescott feels he is capable of playing in a game “right now” as he continues recovering from a fractured ankle. “I’m close,” Prescott said, via Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News. “I can go play in a game right now and in my head be very, very successful. So there is no doubt when that I need to be successful, when I need to do the things that it takes to be on the field, I’ll do exactly that, and the timing will be right.”