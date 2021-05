Law boys’ tennis team is 9-0 and seeded first in the latest Class M rankings. “I know our kids believed we could have a good season. They listen, they work hard and believe in each other,” coach Glen Maxwell said. “We have nine seniors. They also know that during a match you must rely on yourself. You must maximize strengths, be smart and find an opponent’s weakness and capitalize. That is the mentality we want for our kids. If the individual does his job; we as a team can reach our goals.”