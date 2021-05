The week of May 16-22 is recognized by the American Public Works Association as National Public Works Week. Although unable to host its regular Touch-a-Truck event due to the ongoing pandemic, EGR Public Works will showcase equipment through a rolling parade throughout the City on Thursday, May 20 from 11 a.m. to noon. Public Works will stop by all elementary schools after lunch and recess hours to share the importance of the department's work in the community with the young students. The parade is a coordinated effort with other Public Works agencies in Kent County including its Road Commission and the cities of Kentwood, Rockford and Wyoming.