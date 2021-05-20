newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Bergeron adds to legacy with a flick of his skate, B's take series lead

By On Pro Hockey Phil Stacey
The Eagle-Tribune
 6 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON — There’s a reason he’s been known as Saint Patrice around these parts for a while now. Sure, he’s made a number of the biggest plays in Bruins history — the Game 7 OT winner to defeat Toronto in 2013 and the Cup-winning goal two years in Vancouver jump immediately to mind. Everyone knows he’s also one of the best three-zone players in the sport’s history, as well as one of the most beloved players to ever tug on the spoked-B.

www.eagletribune.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Marchand
Person
Matt Grzelcyk
Person
Charlie Mcavoy
Person
Bruce Cassidy
Person
Ilya Samsonov
Person
Nic Dowd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playoff Games#Washington Capitals#He Got Game#Go Game#The Skate Tap#Playoff Series#Bruins History#The Game#Vancouver Jump#Capitals Center#Td Garden#Boston#Boston#Quebec#Toronto
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ice Hockey
News Break
NHL
News Break
Hockey
Place
Vancouver, CA
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLchatsports.com

Bruins announce end-of-season award winners, Marchand cleans up

You know the end of the season is approaching when the Bruins and their broadcast partners start handing out their annual in-house awards. The B’s announced several different awards during tonight’s game against the New York Rangers, with Brad Marchand taking home top honors. Eddie Shore Award: Brad Marchand. The...
NHLCBS Sports

Bruins' Brad Marchand: Two helpers Monday

Marchand picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over the Islanders. The 32-year-old is wrapping up the regular season on a heater, generating multiple points in three straight games and five of the last seven. On the year, Marchand has 28 goals and 69 points in 53 contests, the fifth straight campaign in which he's produced at better than a point-a-game pace.
NHLNHL

Kase Returns to Practice After Lengthy Layoff

BOSTON - It was a bit of a Friday surprise for the Boston Bruins. While Ondrej Kase had been skating more frequently of late, there was no clear indication that a return was on the horizon - until now. The winger joined his teammates for the first time in nearly four months for the B's Friday morning practice, a promising development for the Black & Gold as they gear up for the postseason.
NHLdirtywatermedia.com

Marchand growing into Hall of Famer

Brad Marchand turned 33 on Tuesday and it got this writer thinking about his place in Bruins and hockey history. The 71st overall pick in the 2006 Entry Draft, Marchand was initially thought of as a grinding player who had some skill. He has grown into a Hart Trophy Candidate and future Hall of Famer.
NHLsemoball.com

Hall scores 2, Bruins beat Islanders to clinch 3rd in East

BOSTON (AP) -- Taylor Hall scored his second goal of the game 2:53 into overtime and the Boston Bruins beat the New York Islanders in their home finale on Monday night to clinch third place in the East Division. Brad Marchand also scored for Boston, which will face second-place Washington...
NHL985thesportshub.com

Bruins crush hapless Rangers night after Capitals mayhem

In retrospect, it’s pretty wild that the Rangers had to do this in the first place. Just 24 hours after failing to get proper revenge in a Royal Rumble against the Washington Capitals, the punch-drunk Rangers staggered into TD Garden and took an absolute beating at the hands of the Bruins Thursday night, by a 4-0 final score. Boston out-shot New York 34-15 on the night, including a ridiculous 19-3 in the second period.
NHLNHL

Nick Ritchie Receives NESN's Seventh Player Award

BOSTON - NESN announced today that Bruins forward Nick Ritchie has been named the winner of NESN's 7th Player Award. Ritchie was selected by a fan vote on NESN.com. NESN's 7th Player Award is an annual award presented to the Bruin who exceeded the expectations of Bruins fans during the season. A feature highlighting Ritchie's accomplishments, hosted by NESN's play-by-play announcer Jack Edwards, will air during NESN's intermission coverage of today's matchup against the Rangers.
NHLchatsports.com

Brad Marchand, David Pastrnak, Patrice Bergeron and Others Out Tuesday vs. Capitals

The Boston Bruins will look more like an AHL team when they take the ice in their season finale against the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night. https://twitter.com/NHLBruins/status/1392154608768888847. Not only will top fantasy plays like Tuukka Rask, Brad Marchand, David Pastrnak, Patrice Bergeron, and Taylor Hall be healthy scratches tonight, but...
NHLPosted by
The Associated Press

Marchand and the Bruins visit the Capitals

Boston Bruins (33-16-7, third in the East Division) vs. Washington Capitals (36-15-5, second in the East Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Capitals -109, Bruins -111; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: Brad Marchand leads Boston into a matchup with Washington. He’s third in the NHL with 69 points, scoring 29 goals and...
NHLNHL

Bruins Take Care of Business in Win Over Rangers

BOSTON - The Bruins knew they were welcoming a weathered opponent to Causeway Street on Thursday night. The New York Rangers arrived having dropped four straight, including an emotional, fight-filled grudge match with the Washington Capitals just 24 hours prior - a loss that came on the heels of the club's front-office shakeup.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Bruins Twitter Sends Classic Tweet on Pastrnak’s Goal

It took a while, but the Boston Bruins finally broke through on Saturday afternoon against New York Rangers goalie Keith Kinkaid when Nick Ritchie knocked home a puck at the side of the net off a bounce from the backboard to tie the game 1-1 late in the second period.
NHLNHL

For Bruins, Hall's Impact Has Been Immediate

BOSTON - Taylor Hall's impact on the Bruins since arriving from Buffalo at the trade deadline is hard to overstate. The winger has helped transform Boston's top six, teaming up with David Krejci and Craig Smith to give the B's a dual threat in tandem with the No. 1 trio of Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron, and David Pastrnak.
NHLNHL

Kevan Miller Nominated For 2021 Bill Masterton Trophy

BOSTON - Bruins defenseman Kevan Miller is the Boston Bruins 2021 Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy nominee, as selected by the Boston chapter of the Professional Hockey Writer's Association (PHWA). The Masterton Trophy is given to the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey. Miller,...
NHLnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Boston Bruins notebook: Brad Marchand eager to start playoffs: ‘I was nervous waking up this morning, almost giddy’

Brad Marchand woke up Saturday morning with butterflies. The start of the Stanley Cup Playoffs does that to him every year. “It’s always an exciting and nervous time. I was nervous this morning waking up. I was very excited, almost giddy,” he said. “I think we’ve all been excited for this moment. Washington’s a very good team and obviously a tough opponent, but it’s going to be a fun series.”
NHLGloucester Daily Times

Four Bruins who must rise in playoffs

BOSTON — It takes four victories to win a round in the NHL playoffs. Four series wins make you Stanley Cup champions. If the Boston Bruins — whose greatest, most transcendent player ever wore No. 4 — want to make their fourth Stanley Cup final appearance in the last 11 seasons, they’ll undoubtedly need these four players to be consistently at the top of their games, starting Saturday night in Washington against the Capitals and what they hope will end two months from now with sport’s most storied trophy lifted high above their heads.
NHLBoston Globe

Taylor Hall is very comfortable, and other takeaways from the Bruins’ win

The Boston Bruins are on to Washington. And we’re not just talking about a visit to the nation’s capital for Tuesday’s regular-season finale. In front of an increased capacity at TD Garden, the Bruins secured the first-round matchup with the Capitals following Monday’s heavy tilt against the New York Islanders. Bruce Cassidy’s squad notched two points with a 3-2 win over the Isles, yet didn’t come away fully unscathed as the oft-injured Ondrej Kase left the game in the second period with an upper-body injury.
NHLheraldmailmedia.com

Playoff Preview: Bruins won't be intimidated by Capitals

This Boston Bruins team is better than the one that got caught two years ago on home ice staring into the headlights of Game 7 for the Stanley Cup. That Bruins squad wouldn't have stood a chance against the Washington Capitals, who would have ragdolled the B's like the last two champions, the Blues in 2019 and Tampa Bay in 2020, did.