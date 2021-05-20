Bergeron adds to legacy with a flick of his skate, B's take series lead

BOSTON — It takes four victories to win a round in the NHL playoffs. Four series wins make you Stanley Cup champions. If the Boston Bruins — whose greatest, most transcendent player ever wore No. 4 — want to make their fourth Stanley Cup final appearance in the last 11 seasons, they’ll undoubtedly need these four players to be consistently at the top of their games, starting Saturday night in Washington against the Capitals and what they hope will end two months from now with sport’s most storied trophy lifted high above their heads.