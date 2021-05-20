Ordination Mass connects new priests to Jesus and Church
Traditions like laying on of hands, prayer of ordination explained. The formation of a priest is typically six to eight years, depending on the period of discernment and a man’s educational background. After time as a discerner and being accepted as a seminarian, men can enter either an undergraduate philosophy program to obtain a bachelor’s degree or those with an appropriate degree may enter a theology or pre-theology program, according to the Diocese of Little Rock website, dolr.org. In the seminary, men are taught human, spiritual, academic and pastoral formation.www.arkansas-catholic.org