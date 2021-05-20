newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Lee Joo-myung to Star in MBC's "Please Check The Event"

HanCinema
 6 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleActress Lee Joo-myung will join MBC's four-part new drama "Please Check The Event". Lee Joo-myung was cast as Jang Roo-ri, a French instructor and keyboard member of the mixed four-member emotional pop band 'Sadang Station on Line 2'. "Please Check The Event" is an emotional trip melodrama that unfolds as...

www.hancinema.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Joo#Star#Drama#Girl Crush#Mbc#French#Actress Lee Joo Myung#Easy Going Personality#Sadang Station#Keyboard Member#Tension
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
World
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Entertainmentkoalasplayground.com

Junho, Lee Se Young, and Jang Hee Jin in Talks for MBC Sageuk Drama The Red Sleeve Cuff Adapted From Same Name Novel

KBS had a sageuk this year with River Where the Moon Rises and SBS is preparing to air Hong Chun Gi (Red Sky) in the summer, not to be left out MBC is prepping a traditional sageuk drama adapted from a novel. It’s called The Red Sleeve Cuff and is a novel chronicling the rise of a court lady to becoming the mother of the crown prince in later era of Joseon Korea. The drama depicts Jeongjo of Joseon, then Crown Prince Yi San, and his love story with Consort Ui who will give birth to Crown Prince Munhyo. Unfortunately theirs was a star-crossed romance as their son died at age 4 and she died shortly thereafter of liver cancer while still pregnant with her next child. King Jeongjo personally wrote her epitaph. In talks as Yi San is Junho, with Lee Se Young offered the role of future Consort Ui, and joining them may be Jang Hee Jin as the second female lead. The drama is slated to air in late fall 2021 taking over the time slot from Namgoong Min as a secret operative in Black Sun.
Worldallkpop.com

Lee Jin Hyuk joins cast of MBC youth romance drama 'Check Your Event'

Stars including Lee Jin Hyuk, Nam Gyu Hee, Kim Young Sun, and Kim Hee Chang have joined the cast of an upcoming new MBC youth romance drama, 'Check Your Event'!. Premiering some time in the latter half of 2021, 'Check Your Event' tells the story of an ex-couple who fake being together again so they can go on a luxury trip to Jeju island. Previously, Girl's Day's Minah joined the drama's cast early as the story's female lead, followed by male leads Kwon Ha Woon and Ahn Woo Yeon.
CelebritiesSoompi

Marco Apologizes For Initially Denying Dating Rumors With MOMOLAND’s Hyebin

Marco has apologized to his fans for initially denying dating rumors with MOMOLAND’s Hyebin. On May 17, MLD Entertainment confirmed that Hyebin and Marco were dating. Speculation about their relationship arose online after the idols were seen wearing what appeared to be “couple” items (i.e. matching clothes and accessories). The...
TV & VideosLiterary Hub

Greta Lee will write and star in A24’s TV adaptation of Cathy Park Hong’s Minor Feelings

Exciting news: Deadline reported yesterday afternoon that Greta Lee (Russian Doll, Girls, The Morning Show) will write, star in, and executive produce a series adaptation of Cathy Park Hong’s Minor Feelings: An Asian American Reckoning, an “intimate and devastating” essay collection about racial consciousness in today’s America. Christina Lee, showrunner of HBO Max’s Made For Love, will also executive produce and supervise the project.
Books & LiteraturePosted by
Primetimer

Russian Doll's Greta Lee will star in a TV adaptation of the bestselling book Minor Feelings: An Asian American Reckoning

Lee will also write and executive produce the adaptation of Cathy Park Hong's 2020 bestselling book, described as part memoir, part history book and part cultural criticism featuring essays about racialized consciousness in America. "The book, which was a New York Times bestseller and won a National Book Critics Circle Award, features Hong’s theory of ‘minor feelings,'" per Deadline. "As the daughter of Korean immigrants, Cathy Park Hong grew up steeped in shame, suspicion, and melancholy. She would later understand that these ‘minor feelings’ occur when American optimism contradicts your own reality—when you believe the lies you’re told about your own racial identity. Minor feelings are not small, they’re dissonant—and in their tension Hong finds the key to the questions that haunt her." Made for Love showrunner Christina Lee is on board as an executive producer. Greta Lee is currently filming the second season of The Morning Show.
WorldSoompi

4 Romantic Moments Between Jang Nara And Jung Yong Hwa That Strengthened Their Connection In “Sell Your Haunted House”

Romance is blooming between Jang Nara and CNBLUE’s Jung Yong Hwa in KBS 2TV’s “Sell Your Haunted House”!. “Sell Your Haunted House” is about a real estate agent and a con artist who team up to exorcise ghosts and evil auras from haunted properties. Jang Nara stars as Hong Ji Ah, a hot-tempered exorcist and the boss of Daebak Real Estate. Jung Yong Hwa stars as Oh In Bum, a conman who doesn’t believe in ghosts but pretends to be an exorcist to make a living.
CelebritiesPlaybill

Checking In With… Tony Winner Beth Leavel, Star of

As the temporary shutdown of Broadway and theatres around the world continues, Playbill is reaching out to artists to see how they are physically and creatively responding to a changed world. The series continues with Beth Leavel, who won Tony and Drama Desk Awards for her performance in the title...
MoviesTVOvermind

Check Out The Trailer for Star Wars: Bucketheads

There’s been a good deal of empathy and sympathy for stormtroopers and anyone else that’s been on the side of the Empire for a while, and while it’s had to grow for years until people really started to understand it, Bucketheads is going to be a very strong look at the plight of those that were fighting for a side that many believed was wrong. The argument here of course is that in war, most people that pick a side believe that their cause is just, that they’re fighting for a better purpose, and that their sense of morality is what matters, while the other side is simply wrong for many different reasons. In Rogue One we did learn that the Rebel Alliance wasn’t really made up of the most virtuous individuals and that even their commanders had to look the other way and focus on the main goal, not the overall moments that led up to each victory or contributed to a defeat. In other words, whatever side of a war a person finds themselves on, they’ll likely believe that they’re in the right and that the people that oppose them are wrong and need to be eradicated or at least fended off. It’s difficult for a lot of people to see any virtue in the Empire and those that ruled it since the truth is that Emperor Palpatine was a very evil individual and despite his desire for a peaceful Empire and unified galaxy, the methods he used were often quite cruel and not at all inclusive. His rule was accomplished by fear, and earning his disfavor meant punishment on a level that would make many villains tremble simply because overkill is how Palpatine rolled. But the stormtroopers, essentially the lowest tier of the Empire, enlisted and earned their rank quite often because they were raised to believe that the Empire was in the right. Or it was simply the only way to escape a life that was going nowhere.
Musicallkpop.com

AB6IX drops mysterious 'savior' concept trailer for UNIVERSE single 'Gemini'

UNIVERSE is continuing the countdown until their special single with AB6IX!. On May 17 KST, the K-Pop fandom platform unveiled a concept trailer titled 'savior' to give fans a closer look at the theme for AB6IX's upcoming single "Gemini." In the clip, the four boys appear in something of an alternate dimension, with neon lights and bright colors snaking around them like smoke.
Adel, IAraccoonvalleyradio.com

Reminder: ADM’s Production Of “Check Please” Is Today

For the Adel-DeSoto-Minburn High School Drama Department, their one day showing of “Check Please” is today. The performance takes place at 2 p.m. on the Adel Community Stage, as an outdoor show. The public is invited to attend and are asked to bring their own chairs and to observe social distancing practices.
MinoritiesStarWars.com

Check Out All of Marvel’s Star Wars Pride Month Covers – Exclusive

As announced in March, Marvel and Lucasfilm will mark Pride Month in June with a powerful series of variant covers honoring the LGBTQ+ characters of Star Wars. The art will grace every title in Marvel’s Star Wars line, and each piece has been created by gay and transgender artists; the covers also feature title treatments with a rainbow burst, and a classic Star Wars logo with a rainbow trail.
Adel, IAraccoonvalleyradio.com

ADM Drama To Perform “Check Please” This Weekend

The Adel-DeSoto-Minburn High School Drama Department is putting on their spring show this weekend in Adel. The final production for the ADM Drama Department is “Check Please” and it will be an outside performance. The single day performance will start at 2 p.m. Saturday on the Adel Community Stage. Those attending are asked to bring their own chairs and observe social distancing.
Los Angeles, CAhorrornews.net

Brinke Stevens,Mel Novak,Dawna Lee Heising and Vida Ghaffari Star in Dustin Ferguson’s Apex Predators

Brinke Stevens ( The Slumberparty Massacre),Mel Novak (Bruce Lee’s Game Of Death),Dawna Lee Heising (Bad President),Maria Olsen (Paranormal Activity 3 ), Julie Anne Prescott, ( Moon Of The Blood Blood Beast) ,& Vida Ghaffari (The Mindy Project), star in noted filmmaker Dustin Ferguson’s ( Amityville Clownhouse) gripping thriller Apex Predators available everywhere on Digital, and DVD May 11th from Wild Eye Releasing.
Celebrities1063thegroove.com

Kim Kardashian Buys Janet Jackson’s ‘If’ Music Video Outfit For $25K

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to reveal that she recently purchashed Janet Jackson's iconic "If' music video outfit. Kime wrote via Instagram Story, “Happy birthday queen! For @janetjackson’s bday bc I’m such a fan I can’t believe I won this on juliens_auctions.” Janet responded to Kim, “Thank u so much @kimkardashian! I hope ‘IF’ gives u as much pleasure as it did me."
Books & Literaturedavenportlibrary.com

Check, Please! by Ngozi Ukazu

Have you ever unexpectedly read a book in a day? You sit down with it, figuring you’ll just start it, and before you know it, you’re done? That happens to me a lot, especially with fiction and graphic novels, so I wasn’t too surprised when I read Check, Please! Book 1 by Ngozi Ukazu from cover to cover in an afternoon. If you need a quick and lighthearted read, then I can’t recommend this book enough.