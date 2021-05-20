newsbreak-logo
Oh Seung-ah in "A Second Husband", Seo Eun-woo quits

HanCinema
 9 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe production team of the drama "A Second Husband" said Oh Seung-ah will play the leading role of Yoon Jae-kyeong. In the play, Yoon Jae-kyeong (Oh Seung-ah) is a character who does not hesitate to do anything for her ambition, such as marrying Moon Sang-hyeok (Han Ki-woong), who her father permits to in order to beat her brother to take over the confectionery company. Yoon Jae-kyeong was originally scheduled to be played by Seo Eun-woo, but she dropped out due to the production schedule.

