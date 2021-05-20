Oh Seung-ah in "A Second Husband", Seo Eun-woo quits

Lee Seung Gi is about to find himself in a sticky situation again in tvN’s “Mouse.”. In the previous episode of “Mouse,” Jung Ba Reum (Lee Seung Gi) grew confused after finding out that there was a certain organization actively covering up his murders. While looking into the past of Song Su Ho, who is the first victim of the predator, Go Moo Chi (Lee Hee Joon) discovered a photo of the young boy Jung Jae Hoon. As both characters grew closer to the truth behind the predator, viewers’ anticipation for the upcoming episode went up another notch.