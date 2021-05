FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas athletics director Hunter Yurachek said Thursday a date has been agreed upon for the Razorbacks to play at Notre Dame later this decade. “We’ve got a contract that has been mutually agreed to and a date in the future, but you’re going to have to hang with us a little bit longer…but it’s going to happen in this decade,” Yurachek said during a speech to the Fayetteville Chamber of Commerce. “That’s all I can tell you right now.”