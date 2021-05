No one in baseball puts out more fires on a nightly basis than the tightrope-walking Phillies, a rollercoaster masquerading as a first-place team. No stranger to late-inning chaos, Tuesday night’s game against the Brewers was more of the same for manager Joe Girardi, who stepped in a disaster of his own making in the seventh inning when, unbeknownst to him, the Phils skipper called on the services of a reliever who wasn’t eligible to pitch.