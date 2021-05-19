Olympic gold medalist and human rights activist Lee Evans dies at 74

When Emirates Team New Zealand’s high-speed foiling yacht, Te Rehutai, successfully defended the America’s Cup on home waters against Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli in March, the victory was a sweet repeat for helmsman Peter Burling. “When we won, Auckland went crazy,” he says. An Olympic gold medalist and World Sailor of the Year, the 30-year-old Kiwi had also skippered Team New Zealand’s boat in 2017. Then 26, Burling was the youngest helmsman in the 170-year history of the America’s Cup. A prodigy, with an uncanny ability to read the sea, Burling sailed his first world championship at 11 and by 16 had won five world titles. At 17, he became the youngest New Zealander to sail in the Olympics.