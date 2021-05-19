newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Jose, CA

Olympic gold medalist and human rights activist Lee Evans dies at 74

By Jack Baer
msn.com
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleLee Evans, a two-time Olympic gold medalist and human rights activist, died Wednesday, U.S. Track and Field announced. He was 74. A Fresno, Calif. native, Evans starred in track at San Jose State alongside future Olympic teammate Tommie Smith, winning the NCAA championship in 1968. He set multiple world records in the run-up to the 1968 Mexico City Olympics, but saved his best performance for the sports' biggest stage.

www.msn.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Jose, CA
Sports
San Jose, CA
Entertainment
City
San Jose, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Fresno, CA
Local
California Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry James
Person
John Carlos
Person
Ron Freeman
Person
Tommie Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Sociology#Black Gold#Race#U S Track And Field#Usatf Hall Of Famer#All African American#The Black Panther Party#Ophr#Black Power#Sjsu#Giants#Nra#The Nelson Mandela Award#Olympic Gold Medalist#Dr Harry Edwards#World Record Holder#Field Hall#San Jose State#Activism
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Gold
News Break
Track & Field
Country
Qatar
News Break
Sports
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
NCAA
Place
Mexico City
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MinoritiesPopculture

Tokyo Olympics Makes Decision on Athletes Wearing Black Lives Matter Apparel at Ceremonies

The Tokyo Olympics will start in July, and the International Olympic committee just made a decision. According to the Associated Press (via TMZ), athletes will not be allowed to wear Black Lives Matter apparel during the ceremonies. The IOC revealed its board policy two weeks ago, but the AP confirmed this week that Black Lives Matter apparel is included in the ban of protests and political messages.
ProtestsNewsbug.info

Editorial: Olympics protest ban reveals the Games' political hypocrisy

The IOC's announcement last week that athletes participating in the Tokyo Games will face punishment for any political protests or demonstrations would be laughable if the Olympics weren't one of the world's premier sporting events. The Olympics have long been synonymous with political hypocrisy. The International Olympic Committee likes to...
CelebritiesSanta Cruz Sentinel

Olympic legend Lee Evans in dire medical situation in Nigeria

Lee Evans, a two-time Olympic gold medalist and member of the famed “Speed City” runners from San Jose State, suffered a stroke last week and is unconscious in a Nigerian hospital. Solofo Evans said a specialist is scheduled to check his father’s condition on Monday to see if Evans, 74,...
SportsSwimInfo

Passages: Olympic Silver Medalist Georgy Prokopenko Dies at Age 84

Olympic silver medalist Georgy Prokopenko passed away Wednesday, May 5, 2021. He was a two-time Olympian for the Soviet Union at the 1960 and 1964 Olympic Games. Prokopenko won the silver medal in the 200-meter breaststroke at the Tokyo Olympics in 1964, finishing behind Australia’s Ian O’Brien, who broke the world record at 2:27.8, with Prokopenko in second at 2:28.2. According to the Branch of the NOC of Ukraine in the Lviv region, he swam for coach Alexander Andriyovych Tkachenko, and graduated from Lviv State University of Physical Culture in 1959.
SportsMartha's Vineyard Times

Giordano becomes gold medalist

Ryan Giordano successfully passed his senior moves in the field test for U.S. Figure Skating, becoming the Martha’s Vineyard Figure Skating Club’s most recent gold medalist. Figure skating tests are a national standard set by the U.S. Figure Skating Association. There are eight levels to complete in the field test...
CelebritiesESPN

Three-time gold medalist Tamara Press dies at 83

MOSCOW -- Tamara Press, a three-time Olympic champion from the Soviet Union who withdrew from international competition amid speculation and jibes about her gender, has died. She was 83. The Russian track federation said Press died in the hospital on April 26, without giving a cause of death. Press won...
SportsPosted by
Robb Report

Olympic Gold Medalist Peter Burling on the Only Watch He Owns and Going Off the Grid

When Emirates Team New Zealand’s high-speed foiling yacht, Te Rehutai, successfully defended the America’s Cup on home waters against Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli in March, the victory was a sweet repeat for helmsman Peter Burling. “When we won, Auckland went crazy,” he says. An Olympic gold medalist and World Sailor of the Year, the 30-year-old Kiwi had also skippered Team New Zealand’s boat in 2017. Then 26, Burling was the youngest helmsman in the 170-year history of the America’s Cup. A prodigy, with an uncanny ability to read the sea, Burling sailed his first world championship at 11 and by 16 had won five world titles. At 17, he became the youngest New Zealander to sail in the Olympics.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Has WWE Approached America’s First Female Olympic Wrestling Gold Medalist?

On today’s episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily, Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman sat down with the first American to win a gold medal in women’s freestyle wrestling at the Olympics, Helen Maroulis. Maroulis is set to defend her gold medal at this year’s Olympics, but Hausman asked Maroulis if WWE has approached her at any point.