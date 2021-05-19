Does pressuring the quarterback really lead to good defensive outcomes in the NFL?

Dan Patrick has an interesting proposal for Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. He suggests the Packers just ask Rodgers directly what it would take to make him happy, including but not limited to possible control over the roster. The Packers would then at least know where he stood and could consider the historically unprecedented move of making him the first quarterback/GM in the league. Now, Dan doesn’t think this is actually a good idea by any means considering NFL quarterbacks have more important things to spend their time on than scouting prospective roster additions (like hosting Jeopardy), but at least the Packers would gain some clarity.