Kudos to United Way of Enid & Northwest Oklahoma, as well as the Enid community as a whole, for a successful campaign. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, which has disrupted life in so many ways, United Way, with campaign chairs Alex and Kyle Williams leading the way, was able to exceed its fundraising goal by more than $30,000. The goal was to raise $800,000, but the final tally was $832,851.84.