Amherst, VA

225 Laurel Cliff Rd, Amherst, VA 24521

Richmond.com
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the article1,292 acres located in beautiful Amherst county, with stunning mountain views. Laurel Cliff is ideal for the buyer wanting a large tract, with noconservation easement, to create a family compound, or retreat. The land is a mix of open farm land, and hardwood forest, with numerous streams, and 2 Ponds, oneof which is 8 acres . The property is further enhanced by a brick manor house, two tenant houses, and numerous barns. Located one hour south of Charlottesville, and20 minutes from Lynchburg, this property offers great privacy, with access to good roads, and proximity to two regional airports.

richmond.com
