State police are investigating multiple theft and burglary calls that happened in a 24 hour time span. Public Information Officer Trooper Cliff Greenfield said that since 10:00 Monday morning, members of the Troop A patrol unit have investigated at least five thefts from motor vehicles, and two incidents of burglary that happened East of Indiana Borough in White, Cherryhill and Rayne Townships. Specifically, they were at homes on Maple Avenue in Cherryhill Township, Airport Road in Cherryhill and White Townships, Tanoma Road in Rayne Township, and on Maple Street in White Township. Along with that, police are still investigating a theft from motor vehicle case along Lutz School Road in White Township from earlier this month.