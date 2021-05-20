newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Turtle visitor

mesabitribune.com
 11 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAustin and Asher Oja take a curious but cautious look at a large snapping turtle walking through the park near Silver Lake in Virginia. The turtle let the boys look for a few minutes then continued on it’s way. Sunday May 23rd is World Turtle Day which was started to draw attention to the need to protect turtles and their habitat.

www.mesabitribune.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turtles#World Turtle Day#The Boys#Silver Lake#Walking
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Pets
Related
Pets101x.com

Turtle Power

If we still played Quien Es Mas Macho, Nick would have crushed anything Jason’s done on his Las Vegas “business trip”. While walking through the park near his house, Nick heard the cries of distress and sprang into action. It’s not everyday you get a chance to be a bonafide hero.
AnimalsCounter Punch

Give Turtles a Brake

It’s that time of year, maybe you’ve already noticed. Animals are back and moving about and trying to reproduce. But in this age of hundreds of millions of motor vehicles going everywhere at high speeds, anybody who’s slow is vulnerable. And one of the most vulnerable to death on our highways are turtles. No matter how many times I see them crushed and lifeless on a road, it breaks my heart. It must happen hundreds or thousands of times a day in the USA.
Animalsnolangroupmedia.com

Box Turtles Are On the Move!

These familiar turtles often go by the name "Terrapin". They are primarily active during the day and are most active during the morning and the late afternoon. They sometimes burrow into the mud during the hot weather, and overwinter by burrowing themselves into loose soil or deep leaf litter. Late...
AnimalsEcho Press

Photo of the Week: Sunning turtles

Dave Bittmann took this photo of turtles sunning themselves on a log on Lake Oscar on April 18, 2021. If you have a great photo, email it to Lowell Anderson at landerson@echopress.com.
Arlington County, VAarlnow.com

Baby Turtles Are on the Move in Arlington

No, that’s not a small rock — just a baby turtle trying to make its way across a thoroughfare. Turtles are out and about this spring, sometimes crossing local trails and roads. In May and June, many are leaving their nests in search of water, says Alonso Abugattas, natural resources manager for Arlington County Parks.
Animalswalterborolive.com

Sea Turtle nest season is here

Sea Turtle nesting season is now underway at Edisto Beach, with local officials there looking for more volunteers to help keep the beach safe for incoming sea turtles. The Edisto Beach Loggerhead Turtle Project is a volunteer-based group that helps to protect nesting and newly-born sea turtles along Edisto Beach shores. In 2020, the group had about 46 volunteers who donated their time. This year, the group is seeking more help.
Lee County, ILChicago Tribune

Helping threatened ornate box turtles

Six Boykin spaniels lead a search for ornate box turtles May 6, 2021, at the Nachusa Grasslands in Lee County. A team of researchers and veterinary students from the University of Illinois Wildlife Epidemiology Laboratory located and performed health assessments in the field on the threatened turtles.
Animalsxrock1039.com

Volunteers Rescue Hundreds of Baby Turtles

In New Jersey, some 800 baby turtles are being rescued from the Jersey Shore. Volunteers scooped up the diamondback terrapin hatchlings from storm drains in Ocean City, Ventnor and Margate. Officials say they were hiding out due to cold temperatures and many slipped through the drains while crossing streets in the area. Volunteers also used custom-made scoopers made with bamboo poles to rescue the turtles.
Animalscoastalbreezenews.com

Sea Turtle Activity

Nathaniel O’Donnell with his daughters Bria and Regan, along with Yesi Olvera (Sea Turtle Monitor), and John Lafakis with the first sea turtle nest located in the South end of the beach. According to Sea Turtle Monitor Olvera, it is very important to cover up holes, knock down sand castles...
Animalsagupdate.com

Pigeon-raising brings feathered visitors

KEWASKUM, Wis. – From St. Mark’s plaza in Venice, Italy, to rooftop lofts in Matanzas, Cuba, to New York City’s Central Park to countryside farm silos to interstate overpasses, pigeons are an ubiquitous fixture of our world. Some people dislike the ever-present evidence a pigeon leaves behind – stray feathers and poop-painted perches. Others behold in awe what seems to be the orchestrated flying formation of a flock of the feathered beauties.
AnimalsGoshen News

Snapping turtle and climate

Last Friday, the last Friday of April, I came to the Rieth Interpretive Center where my office is — and found someone outside holding a tiny snapping turtle hatchling. He said he’d almost stepped on it, on the sidewalk, and wasn’t sure what to do with it. I offered to take it down to the river, behind the building, and he put it in my hand. It was barely bigger than the circle my thumb and index finger make when I put their tips together.
Animalsjupitermag.com

Sea Turtle Alert

Now through the end of October, thousands of loggerhead, leatherback, and green sea. turtle mothers will use our beaches and lower dunes to nest and lay eggs. Last year, Loggerhead Marinelife Center documented more than 16,900 nests and estimate that 800,000 hatchlings were produced from last season alone. Do your part by following LMC’s “Respect the Locals” campaign, which includes keeping your distance from eggs and nests; allowing hatchlings to crawl to the ocean on their own, without your assistance; turning off the lights at your house (artificial lighting can lead sea turtle hatchlings astray); and filling holes on the beach and knocking over sandcastles so hatchlings are not hindered as they journey to the ocean. LMC offers guided turtle walks if you’d like to witness the amazing spectacle up close; online registration began on May 1.
Lee County, ILWTAX

Dogs used to save endangered turtles

A team of Illinois researchers is using dogs to track down a threatened species of turtle. Ornate box turtles once lived in half of Illinois’ 102 counties. Researchers believe they’re now in less than 10. One known home is in Lee County. A team from the Chicago Zoological Society and the University of Illinois spent Friday surveying the 3,800-acre Nachusa Grasslands. The group paced through the grasses trying to spot the small turtles, aided by Boykin spaniels that can sniff out the turtles’ trail. Dr. Matt Allender with the Chicago Zoological Society says the turtles’ health reflects what’s happening in their environment.
Missouri Statekrcu.org

Discover Nature: Missouri's Turtles

Discover nature this week with Missouri's turtles. While the steadfast tortoise wins his race with the hare, when it comes to contests with automobiles, turtles always lose. If you’ve been driving through the countryside lately, you may have noticed box turtles sharing the pavement. Spring rains and warm weather make this the season that box turtles wander. As they search for food and mates, these harmless land turtles must cross roads that pass through their home areas.
Charleston, SCFOX Carolina

SC marks first sea turtle nest of the year

CHARLESTON, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Wednesday, SCDNR said the state's first sea turtle nest of the season was laid by a mother loggerhead in Charleston on Tuesday night. According to SCDNR, Seabrook turtle team volunteers Sandy and Lucy spotted a crawl and located the nest on Seabrook Island, 20 miles south of Charleston.
Animalscharlestowncitizens.org

Make Way For Turtles!

Rhode Island’s seven native turtle species are on the move to find nests and resources after spending the winter in brumation, their own version of hibernation. When turtles leave their safe winter homes under mud or leaf litter, their search for resources and nesting spots often takes them across dangerous roadways.
Animalsyoursun.com

Sea turtle nesting seeing victims

ENGLEWOOD — With sea turtles starting to nest on local beaches, boaters need to be especially careful in the Gulf. An adult loggerhead sea turtle washed up Thursday with its shell cracked and broken from a boat propeller. Carol McCoy, a Coastal Wildlife Club volunteer, said she knows of 11 sea turtles that have washed up on local shorelines.
Petsthecaglediaries.com

Chocolate Turtles

Anyone that knows me knows I LOVE Chocolate Turtles. Just the combination of the pecans mixed with caramel and chocolate and a light sprinkling of salt just makes me shudder with anticipation just thinking about it!. I'll never forget, in our old house, many moons ago, a neighbor across the...