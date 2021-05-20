newsbreak-logo
Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Allardyce to step down from West Brom

 6 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleGiroud could team up with Ibra at Milan (Gazzetta dello Sport) Farense attacking midfielder Ryan Gauld is expected to be a hot commodity this summer when his contract expires, reports Chris Harvey of STV, as he has more than 30 clubs interested in his services. The 25-year-old from Scotland enjoyed...

Premier LeagueTribal Football

West Brom boss Allardyce offers Arsenal advice to Maitland-Niles

West Brom boss Sam Allardyce has urged Ainsley Maitland-Niles to make the most of his chance with Arsenal. Allardyce has paid tribute to the 23-year-old who came to help out the Baggies during their hour of need four months ago. He said: “Ainsley's given us everything he has got. “He...
Premier Leaguesemoball.com

West Brom relegated from EPL, Allardyce's proud record ends

LONDON (AP) -- West Bromwich Albion was relegated after one season back in the Premier League after losing 3-1 at Arsenal on Sunday, ending Sam Allardyce's proud record of never having taken a side down from England's top division in 30 years as a manager. A 19th defeat of the...
Premier Leaguetbrfootball.com

Allardyce sends Leeds and West Ham warning over Matheus Pereira

West Brom manager, Sam Allardyce, has warned the likes of Leeds, West Ham, and Aston Villa that Matheus Pereira won’t be sold on the cheap this summer. Pereira is thought to be a target for the likes of Leeds. While West Ham, Villa, and Leicester have all been credited with an interest in a report from The Express this week.
Premier Leaguesportingferret.com

West Brom’s relegation confirmed, Allardyce relegated from EPL for first time as manager

Arsenal fire the Baggies back to the Championship as Big Sam’s survival record goes up in smoke. Following the 3-1 defeat to Arsenal over the weekend, West Brom’s return to the Championship has finally been confirmed after a single season. The clubs fifth relegation leaves the Baggies with the joint-most relegations alongside Norwich City in Premier League history and also consigns Manager Sam Allardyce to his first relegation in his entire managerial career.
Premier LeagueSkySports

Arsenal 3-1 West Brom: Gunners send Baggies down as Sam Allardyce suffers first Premier League relegation

Arsenal sent West Brom down with a 3-1 win at the Emirates Stadium as Sam Allardyce suffered relegation from the Premier League for the first time in his career. The Gunners, 10th in the Premier League table ahead of kick-off and playing for little more than pride after their Europa League exit on Thursday, took the lead when the excellent Bukayo Saka, playing at left-back, crossed for Emile Smith Rowe to volley home (29).
Premier LeagueSkySports

Sam Allardyce to discuss West Brom future with club on Wednesday

Sam Allardyce will sit down with West Brom's bosses on Wednesday to begin talks on whether he will continue as manager next season. Albion's players have been given two days off training after relegation was confirmed on Sunday with defeat by Arsenal. There is a clause in Allardyce's existing contract...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

West Bromwich Albion identify possible replacements for manager Sam Allardyce, with former Sheffield United chief Chris Wilder a potential candidate for the relegated Baggies - who could also see star forward Matheus Pereira leave

West Bromwich Albion are preparing for a summer shake-up of their squad and considering potential managerial candidates should Sam Allardyce leave. Allardyce, who signed an 18-month deal in December, will discuss his future with club chiefs in the coming days. And Sportsmail understands Albion have already identified a list of...
UEFAThe Guardian

Our dream of Big Sam Allardyce completing his greatest escape

The Fiver’s dream has died. No, not the one about living life to the max, though that has been on its last legs since the nineties. We’re talking about our dream of Big Sam Allardyce completing his greatest escape. It was a specific yet heartwarming fantasy, which involved West Brom avoiding relegation after a 0-0 draw with Liverpool that included no corners, no shots on target at either end and few visible signs of human life. The entertainment came after the game, when Big Sam celebrated another miracle by draining a pint of white wine in one hit in front of the Sky Sports cameras, before answering the first question of his interview with an unashamed, borderline homoerotic belch in the face of a bemused Geoff Shreeves. That dream died on Sunday night when West Brom were officially relegated after a 3-1 defeat at Arsenal.
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

The month that turned Manchester City from title outsiders into Premier League champions

It was the winter of Pep Guardiola’s discontent. “I didn’t like what I watched,” he said. “I didn’t like what I saw.”A Ruben Dias own goal at the Etihad had just earned a point for West Bromwich Albion, a newly-promoted side struggling so badly that it would be Slaven Bilic’s last game in charge, regardless of the result. But then things were not going particularly well for Manchester City, either.After 12 games, City were in sixth-place and five points off the top. Their 20 points was the fewest that Guardiola had ever taken at that stage of the season during...
Premier LeagueNBC Sports

10 things learned in the Premier League – Week 35

What did we learn in the Premier League this weekend?. Here’s a look at 10 things which stood out, as our writers Joe Prince-Wright (JPW), Nicholas Mendola (NM) and Andy Edwards (AE) share their observations from across the most recent Premier League games. [ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]. Let’s...