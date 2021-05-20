newsbreak-logo
Auburn High baseball takes care of Hoover in Game 1 of the championship series

Opelika-Auburn News
 14 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAuburn High got off to a hot start Wednesday and handed Hoover a 9-2 defeat in Game 1 of the Class 7A championship series.

