Environment

Cooler temperatures along the shoreline

Hartford Courant
 12 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleHigh pressure over the Canadian Maritimes on Wednesday has slipped southward into the waters off the coast of New England and pushed a front through Connecticut. As a result, there will be a south to southeast wind on Thursday that will keep the shoreline communities much cooler than inland areas, which will be ranging from the upper 70s to the low and mid-80s. There will still be plenty of sunshine. There should be a little more cloudiness on Friday, but little change in temperature. There will also be a slight chance for a passing shower or thunderstorm.

www.courant.com
State
Connecticut State
