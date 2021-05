Whenever the Coyotes need a lift, or a timely scoring play Conor Garland seems to be in the mix. He’s around the puck and therefore is always involved in the action on the ice. And this is not a big guy. He stands 5′-10″, 165 pounds. Because he has had some success of late, he has caught the attention of opposing teams. Their big enforcers or physical guys seem to have a target on Garland’s back. The problem with the Coyotes is, no teammate has really done much to protect Garland. He seems to attract very marginal hits and doesn’t always get a call against the other team.