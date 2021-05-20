newsbreak-logo
WWE

Kenny Omega vs. Andrade Officially Set For TripleMania XXIX

By Sanjay Thakur
prowrestlingnewshub.com
 12 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWWE recently released a total of ten Superstars from their contracts, including Mexican Star Andrade, but he has been silent for a number of weeks until he was announced for the first-ever Federacion Pro Wrestling Event. Towards the end of AAA’s recent Rey de Reyes Event, Andrade would make an appearance via a pre-taped video message and announce that he is now with AAA and that he has two goals, wrestle AAA Star Psycho Clown and win the AAA Mega Championship.

