Broadcast: WUCW, Bally Sports North+ and SKOR North (coverage begins at 8:30 p.m.) Back in 2017, Minnesota United faced two rough losses to open their inaugural season in MLS. In their third game they headed to Dick’s Sporting Goods Park and eked out a 2-2 draw for their first MLS point. This year’s Loons could certainly go for some of the same. With a classic sampler platter of results — 1-1-1 on the year — Colorado have looked good with two clean sheets, but not invulnerable, especially in a 3-1 loss to Austin FC. They have, however, showed an enviable level of defensive cohesion that MNUFC could do well to emulate. The Loons will need to clean up their mistakes at the back and produce better looks in the opponent’s final third if they hope to set their season on the right track.