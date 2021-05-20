newsbreak-logo
Varsity football coming back to King’s Way Christian

By Paul Valencia
ClarkCountyToday
 14 hours ago

The high school program, put on hold last summer, gets the go-ahead to return. King’s Way Christian football is running a reverse, rallying to return to varsity action this fall. Less than a year from putting the high school football program on pause — a plan that was expected to...

www.clarkcountytoday.com
