CHICAGO, Ill., May [13], 2021– McDonald’s will be raising hourly wages for more than 36,500 hardworking employees at McDonald’s-owned restaurants by an average of 10 percent. These increases, which have already begun according to the company, will be rolled out over the next several months and include shifting the entry level range for crew to at least $11 – $17 an hour, and the starting range for shift managers to at least $15 – $20 an hour based on restaurant location.