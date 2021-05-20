The Concerning, Unseen Plight Of Mountain Lions In Orange County
As sightings of mountain lions become commonplace in Orange County, the list of urban legends associated with these covert, nomadic cats continues to grow. Recently, an incident on Tuesday, May 4, left residents in Williams Canyon on edge, after a mountain lion attacked goats inside a livestock enclosure, killing at least one. The mountain lion was subsequently trapped inside the enclosure, unable to free itself after the attack.irvineweekly.com