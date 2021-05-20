Dan Levy and Emily Hampshire Have a “Motel For Sale!” in This Mini Schitt’s Creek Webisode

Think of the Moira wigs! Annie Murphy is ready for the Rose family to reunite on the big screen — and has been trying to convince costar and cocreator Dan Levy. “I mean, I’ve been sending Dan $5 a day in the mail as a bribe. So far, I have not heard back about a movie officially. But, oh, my God, I would be just over the moon if that ever came to pass because I miss everyone so much every day,” the 35-year-old actress joked exclusively to Us Weekly of a potential Schitt’s Creek film, while promoting her recent Tide partnership. “Just to see Moira again, I would pay a lot of money to do that.”