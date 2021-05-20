newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

11-6? 6-11? NFL.com Won’t Be Shocked by Vikings Record Either Way

By purplePTSD
chatsports.com
 12 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleNote: This article originally appeared on our flagship site, VikingsTerritory.com. Get buckled up. Per NFL.com’s Gregg Rosenthal, the Minnesota Vikings could be among the NFL’s best in 2021 — or head coach Mike Zimmer’s bunch could end up with a Top 10 draft pick in 2022. If Rosenthal’s contradictory synopsis is close to the accuracy, the season could start wonderfully or miserably. That’s why seatbelt-fastening is in order.

www.chatsports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Zimmer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Com#American Football#Nfc North#Nfl Com#Vikingsterritory Com#The Minnesota Vikings#The Nfc North
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLchatsports.com

Vikings finalize 11 Undrafted Free Agent signings

On Wednesday, the Minnesota Vikings finalized the signing of 11 Undrafted Free Agents, courtesy of the post-2021 NFL Draft signing frenzy. If you were following our Undrafted Free Agent Tracker, you know who most of them are already, but here is the full listing of them from the team’s website.
NFLWDIO-TV

Vikings sign 11 undrafted rookies

After an eventful three-day NFL Draft landed the team 11 players, the Minnesota Vikings have signed 11 undrafted rookies to join the team. The players will join Minnesota's draft class and up to five tryout players for rookie minicamp, which is scheduled for May 13-16. Below is the list of...
NFLchatsports.com

Why the Vikings trading Mike Hughes was the right decision

(Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images) Mike Hughes. The Minnesota Vikings raised a few eyebrows on Thursday when they traded former first-round pick Mike Hughes to the Kansas City Chiefs. During his first game with the Minnesota Vikings, things couldn’t have turned out much better for cornerback Mike Hughes. The Vikings...
NFL247Sports

Darrisaw signs his rookie contract with the Minnesota Vikings

According to various reports, former Virginia Tech offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw has signed his rookie deal with the Minnesota Vikings after being selected in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. The No. 23 overall selection, Darrisaw signed a four-year contract that is worth a total of $13.35 million...
NFLchatsports.com

Don’t Trust the So-Called Experts, Vikings are Primed for Big Season

The Minnesota Vikings fielded a 7-9 squad last season. Their defense was ranked 29th in the NFL, and the offensive line was absolutely atrocious. The Vikings offense did their best to keep them in the games, as they ranked borderline top 10 in every offensive category. 2020 did prove one thing, the Vikings have a budding superstar on their hands in Justin Jefferson, and he should only get BETTER in year two. The Vikings also get a variety of players back on the defensive side of the ball such as, Danielle Hunter, Michael Pierce, and Anthony. Those additions aren’t even factoring in the players Minnesota signed in free agency.
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Minnesota Vikings reveal rookie minicamp plan for Kellen Mond

Former Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond was selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the third round last month but he isn’t stepping into the starting role right away. Veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins is still in the driver’s seat when it comes to the starting quarterback gig. ESPN NFL insider Jeremy...
NFLPioneer Press

Vikings look to sign CB Amari Henderson, tackle Evin Ksiezarczyk after rookie minicamp

Following the conclusion of a three-day rookie minicamp, the Vikings were looking Sunday to sign at least two tryout players to contracts. Sources said that cornerback Amari Henderson and tackle Evin Ksiezarczyk are in line to sign. Henderson went undrafted in 2020 out of Wake Forest and spent the first week of last season on Jacksonville’s practice squad. Ksiezarczyk went undrafted in 2020 from Buffalo and was in training camp last year with Atlanta.
NFLchatsports.com

Well, Well, Well. The Vikings Probably Need One More CB.

The everlasting joke about Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer insinuates that he solely cares about cornerbacks. The comedy exists for good reason — the Vikings have drafted four cornerbacks with 2nd Round or higher draft capital since Zimmer took over the organization. Those men are Trae Waynes, Mackensie Alexander, Mike Hughes, and Jeff Gladney.
NFLchatsports.com

Vikings reportedly expected to add two more players to 2021 roster

(Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images) Amari Henderson. After impressing at this weekend’s rookie minicamp, two tryout players are reportedly expected to sign with the Minnesota Vikings. Some of the best players in the history of the Minnesota Vikings have been the guys to make the most of their limited opportunities.
NFLPioneer Press

Vikings sign free-agent CB Parry Nickerson, tryout tackle Evin Ksiezarczyk

The Vikings added some veteran depth at cornerback with the signing Monday of Parry Nickerson, entering his fourth NFL season. Minnesota also announced the signing of tackle Evin Ksiezarczyk, who took part in a rookie minicamp over the weekend. A source told the Pioneer Press on Sunday that Ksiezarczyk would sign if he passed his physical Monday.
NFLNFL

All-Paid Team of Tomorrow: Projecting next big NFL contracts

Which players are in line to earn big-money contracts in the near future? Anthony Holzman-Escareno takes a look into his crystal ball to project the All-Paid Team of Tomorrow, listing the top candidate to become the next player to push for the rank of highest paid at each position, along with other players who are on the big-money radar (note that contract information is sourced from Over The Cap and/or Spotrac):
NFLchatsports.com

Dakota Dozier Slides into Vikings Early Starting Lineup Projection

The Minnesota Vikings opportunistically stumbled upon Wyatt Davis in the 2021 NFL Draft, a guard from Ohio State University, But he won’t necessarily start right away, at least according to Bleacher Report. In an early projection for Minnesota’s starting lineup in 2021, Bleacher Report‘s Gary Davenport forecasts that Dakota Dozier,...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Vikings sign 4th-round pick RB Kene Nwangwu

Running back Kene Nwangwu is ready to start his NFL career with the Minnesota Vikings. The former Iowa State running back signed his rookie contract with the Vikings, which will pay him $4.23 million over four years, per Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press. That includes a $752,800 signing bonus...
NFLchatsports.com

Vikings Hall of Famer Joins Twitter

The Minnesota Vikings defense raised hell during the 1960s and 1970s, and now one of the alumni from that era might raise a little hell on Twitter. Carl Eller joined Twitter this week, partnering his introduction to the social media site with the launch of his new website, CarlEller.com. His Twitter profile can be found here.