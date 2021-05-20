11-6? 6-11? NFL.com Won’t Be Shocked by Vikings Record Either Way

The Minnesota Vikings fielded a 7-9 squad last season. Their defense was ranked 29th in the NFL, and the offensive line was absolutely atrocious. The Vikings offense did their best to keep them in the games, as they ranked borderline top 10 in every offensive category. 2020 did prove one thing, the Vikings have a budding superstar on their hands in Justin Jefferson, and he should only get BETTER in year two. The Vikings also get a variety of players back on the defensive side of the ball such as, Danielle Hunter, Michael Pierce, and Anthony. Those additions aren’t even factoring in the players Minnesota signed in free agency.