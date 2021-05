It's going to take a little bit more than Tuesday night's impressive play of Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam to really surprise the unflappable Kawhi Leonard. It's all stuff Leonard has seen before from his former Toronto Raptors teammates. Back then, in 2018-19, Siakam and VanVleet were just starting their ascent into NBA stardom. They were 24 years old and still getting used to the NBA game and trying to find their own ways to make an impact alongside one of the league's best all-around players.