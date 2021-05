A new flag for the City of Wichita will be sent to the U.S. Navy ship that is named after the city. A ceremonial flag raising was held Friday morning at City Hall for a flag that will be sent to the ship to replace its current battle flag. A letter was read from the ship’s commanding officer, Daniel Rayher, thanking the citizens of Wichita for their support. He said the current flag has been stressed by the sea winds, and he said that flag will be sent back to the city with signatures from every member of the crew.